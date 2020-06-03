Legendary Tennessee football player, coach Johnny Majors dies

(WSMV) - Legendary University of Tennessee football player and coach, Johnny Majors, has passed away.
He was 85-years-old when he died.
Coach Majors was part of the Vols coaching staff from 1977 to 1992. He also coached at Iowa State and the University of Pittsburgh.
We're working to confirm more information regarding his passing.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 for more information.
