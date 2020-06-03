Legendary Tennessee football player, coach Johnny Majors dies

Johnny Majors waves to fans before the game between the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the University of Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium. 

 Photo by Donald Page/Tennessee Athletics

(WSMV) - Legendary University of Tennessee football player and coach, Johnny Majors, has passed away. 

He was 85-years-old when he died. 

Coach Majors was part of the Vols coaching staff from 1977 to 1992. He also coached at Iowa State and the University of Pittsburgh. 

We're working to confirm more information regarding his passing.

This story is still developing. Stay with News4 for more information. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.