NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A famed guitarist who worked with artists like Elvis Presley and George Jones has died at age 82.
Reggie Young spent six decades working as a session musician and played on tracks with artists like Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson.
Some of the songs he is most known for are “Suspicious Minds," “In the Ghetto," “Luckenbach, Texas,” “Always on My Mind,” “Lucille,” "I Think I’ll Just Stay Here and Drink,” “Pancho and Lefty” and “That’s the Way Love Goes.”
News4 entertainment reporter Jimmy Carter confirmed the news of Young's death.
Michael Spriggs, one of Young's friends, wrote this message on Facebook:
Like all of you I couldn't be more sorry to hear of the loss of our dear friend Reggie Young yesterday. There's never any words for such a loss but I'm so grateful that I had the opportunity to work with him many times, the first being in the early 70's with another lost legend Eddie Rabbitt. I remember Reggie being on at least three of the first albums.
I was lucky to be in the studio with him, lucky to genuinely call him my friend, and even more lucky to know of his wonderful kind and generous nature, he was a 'Gem" plain and simple!!!
No one will ever forget about Reggie Young and the many gifts he's left with us of some the greatest guitar work ever played, and more over "copied".
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.