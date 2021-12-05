NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Grammy-winning country music star Gary Scruggs passed away last week.
Gary was born in 1949, into a family considered to be music royalty, being the eldest son of bluegrass legend, Earl Scruggs.
Known for two albums with his brother Randy as The Scruggs Brothers in the late 1960s and early 1970s, Gary went on to form The Earl Scruggs Revue with his father.
Gary toured extensively with his father in 1970 and upon meeting the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, created the Will the Circle Be Unbroken album, which is in the Grammy Hall of Fame and the Library of Congress.
Gary eventually linked up with country music outlaw Waylon Jennings, playing guitar and singing backup during his shows, as well as producing his albums.
Gary retired from the road in the mid-1980s, choosing to focus more on songwriting, which led to him writing or co-writing hundreds of songs.
Gary’s song The Lowlands was used for a film score produced by John McEuen and famously sung by Vince Gill.
Gary worked with a wide range of musicians, including Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Doc Watson, The Byrds, Gill, Rosanne Cash, Charlie Daniels, Steve Martin, Patty Loveless, and many others.
In addition to his music accomplishments, Gary earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Vanderbilt University.
Gary Scruggs – performer, producer, singer, bassist, and songwriter, passed away on Wednesday, December 1. He was 72 years old.
Gary is survived by his sons Jesse and Jaime, his niece Lindsey, and grandchildren Alex, Camila, Austin, and Lily.
A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Spring Hill Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12:00 noon until time of service.
