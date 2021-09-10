NASHVILLE – Local legal experts answered the legalities regarding the president's new plan against the fight of COVID-19.

President Joe Biden's executive order requires vaccinations for all federal employees and those working at healthcare facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid. Private companies, with more than one hundred employees, have the option to vaccinate or test weekly.

Gary Brown, a Nashville lawyer, said the federal government infringing upon the private sector when implementing new work rules could get risky.

"How do you impose a burden on a private employer who has a private contract relationship with an employee? How does the United States gets it foot into that, and I'm skeptical of that?" Brown said.

Brown also mentioned that if an employee claimed they got ill after the vaccine, it could be a worker's compensation claim. He said there are still questions regarding how the federal government will enforce this mandate. He says if congress passed a law, this type of mandate would hold up in the courts.

"If the Congress empowered the federal agencies to make these requirements to any entity that received federal funds, that would likely be enforceable," Brown said.

The Attorney General Office said they're working with other state officials to review the president's plan.

Pull Quote "It will take some time. The labor department's rule has not even been written; the executive orders are complex and frankly, I have my doubts that anyone knows the True ramifications of his actions at this point." Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III.

In the meantime, there are still so many questions and factors in Biden's new plan that will need ironing out.

"What power is provided by law to a particular individual to do a particular act and make it stick. This is going to be challenged throughout the United States," Brown said.

The Governor's Office says the Biden Administration has yet to release details on their attempt to impose sweeping mandates and how they will work. However, they're planning to remain in close communication with the Attorney General.