The inauguration of Bill Lee has been moved indoors because of predicted inclement weather this week.
Lee's inauguration ceremony will be held inside the War Memorial Auditorium adjacent to the Legislative Plaza. The forecast of rain on Saturday forced the move.
“While the weather doesn’t seem to be cooperating, we are looking forward to a fantastic inaugural weekend,” said Lee in a news release. “I encourage Tennesseans to be safe, but still also feel welcome to attend this historic event. We are making every effort to accommodate overflow space for those wishing to attend because I want to ensure no Tennessean is turned away who wants to join us for the festivities.”
Lee’s “Believe in Tennessee” events will be held in Nashville on Jan. 18-20. Event details, tickets and reservations are available on the website.
“Maria and I are honored to serve Tennessee and we are excited to gather with folks from across the state for the inaugural,” said Lee in a news release. “We’ve visited all 95 counties twice, and we know that Tennesseans care deeply about our state. We live in a remarkable state, with remarkable people, and I believe that as good as a place as Tennessee is, we can be even better, and we can lead the nation.”
Lee’s inauguration ceremony will be on Saturday, Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. at War Memorial Auditorium. The oath will be administered by Tennessee Supreme Court Chief Justice Jeffrey S. Bivins.
Schedule of events
Friday, Jan. 18
- Boots on Broadway: Music & More, an evening of live music, Acme Feed & Seed, 101 Broadway, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 19
- Inaugural Worship Service, Grand Ole Opry House, 8:30 a.m.
- Inaugural Ceremony, War Memorial Auditorium, 11 a.m.
- Tennessee State Capitol tours, 1-3 p.m.
- Tennessee State Museum tour, 1000 Rosa L. Parks Blvd., 1-5 p.m.
- First Couple’s Inaugural Dinner and Ball, Music City Center, 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the black-tie optional event are $250 per person.
- Believe in Tennessee Inaugural Ball, Music City Center, 8 p.m. Tickets for the black-tie optional event are $50 per person.
Sunday, Jan. 20
- Tennessee Residence Open House, hosted by Gov. Lee and First Lady Maria Lee, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
