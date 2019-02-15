Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has been on the job for almost a month and said it’s be an exciting and busy couple of weeks.
Since becoming governor, Lee has already announced two education initiatives, both focused on creating higher standards on subjects like computer science, technology and math.
But a thorn in his side remains, the statewide testing system TNReady.
“The assessments are coming up soon,” said Lee. “We’ve had a lot of issues with TNReady, but we hope those issues will be a minimum this year, then we will take a comprehensive look for next year.”
Last year login delays, slow servers and software bugs all made the first couple of testing days a nightmare for schools across the state.
TNReady is just one of the issues Lee inherited with the Tennessee education system.
Nearly half of Tennessee students aren’t ready for college.
The Department of Education released data this week showing half of the students enrolled in college needed remedial classes in their first year.
Here are the numbers:
46 percent of students needed remedial math
30 percent of students needed remedial reading
Currently the standard for Tennessee is anyone who scores under an 18 on the ACT needs to take remedial classes.
Another hurdle the Tennessee education system has to get over is leading the nation in inexperienced teachers.
Tennessee has the highest amount of second-year teachers across the nation – 20 percent of Tennessee’s teachers are new to the workforce. That’s 8 percent higher than the national average.
That means experienced teachers aren’t sticking around.
The report from the state education department said teachers are getting paid 27 percent less than people in other pressions with the similar amount of training.
Here’s some more telling numbers.
The Learning Policy Institute gave the State of Tennessee a 2.3 out of 5 rankning for teacher attractiveness.
The main things holding the state back are salaries, classroom size and job insecurity.
The teacher equity rating, comparing the amount of experienced teachers in low minority and high minority schools, was a 1 out of 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.