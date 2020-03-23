NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Governor Bill Lee declined to issue a state-wide order to shelter in place, but said "nothing is off the table" and said that "decisions change every day."
He did sign an executive order that prohibits gatherings of ten or more people and closes down bars. Restaurants can provide food via take-out or delivery only, and they can sell or deliver alcoholic beverages in sealed containers as part of a food order.
The state now has 615 cases of people who tested positive for coronavirus.
Governor Lee created a COVID-19 Unified Command, which he said will make important strategic decisions. The Unified Command will be lead by Stuart McWhorter, who is leaving his job as the state's finance commissioner. The Unified Command is tapping retired Brig. Gen. Scott Brower to serve as Chief of Staff. Brower has a background in special forces as the Acting Senior Commander for the 101st Airborne Division.
"This team will be tasked with finding innovative, creative quick decision-making and efficient approaches," Lee said
Governor Lee said that personal protective equipment supplies have dwindled. Lee said that he was on a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence earlier in the day. Lee said he would share news of a "very promising development in the coming days." Lee said that the state is not depending on others to find PPE's and that Tennesseans are finding innovative and creative solutions on their own,
Eight higher education institutions, he said, including four campuses of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, are using 3-D printers to create face shields for health care workers.
Governor Lee asked every Tennessean to step up
"Quit going out if you don'have to go out," Lee said.
"This is not going to go away in fifteen days. We are trying to minimize damage. We have a long runway ahead of this, but I'm encouraged about where we will go," Lee said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.