NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Wednesday the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest should be moved from the Tennessee State Capitol to the Tennessee State Museum.
The State Capitol Commission will meet on Thursday morning to consider moving the bust.
“As guardians of history, we can’t underestimate that history without understanding is quickly forgotten. Many have argued that despite Nathan Bedford Forrest’s track record, he died a reconciled man who recognized the mistakes he had made and he turned from his ways, and at a minimum, there should be context around Forrest to acknowledge his complexity to the legacy of Tennessee,” Lee said during a press conference on Wednesday. “I believe his contribution to in what life in the 19th century in Tennessee looked like is important and it deserves to be displayed, written about and discussed, and what I believe is the most appropriate location, which is the Tennessee State Museum.”
The Tennessee Capitol Commission will have the first vote on whether to move the bust. The Tennessee Historical Commission will also have a voice on whether the bust is moved.
Tennessee Sen. Brenda Gilmore, D-Nashville, said in a letter she sent to the Capitol Commission that Forrest’s bust “represents an allegiance to white supremacy.”
Protesters outside the State Capitol have demonstrated for close to four weeks with part of their goal being the removal of the bust.
“Since taking office in 2019, literally thousands of Tennesseans have reached out to me passionately on both sides of the issue voicing their opinions of the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust,” said Lee. “I know they have done that for governors before me. This issue of the Forrest bust has been going on for 40 years.”
Lee said he would be asking the Capitol Commission to consider whether the current placement of the bust allows for his full story to be told and his contribution to history be fully understood.
“I have continuously said that we should learn from history rather than whitewash it,” said Lee. “More recently I’ve said the most appropriate resolution to the bust is to put it in the appropriate context. I’m as committed to these beliefs today as I have ever been.
“What I would add now is the most appropriate way to give full context to this complicated life is to put the bust in the state museum where the very purpose is to see and understand the history in full. These are my thoughts on what the Capital Commission should do, put the bust in the museum where it can be a part of an exhibit that can be studied, learned from and seen in full context.”
The Tennessee Capitol Commission meets on Thursday at 9 a.m. Watch the meeting here.
