Lee: Amazon announces new fulfillment center in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Amazon announced its creating a new fulfillment center in Mt. Juliet, according to the governor's office.

The new, state-of-the-art 855,000-square-foot facility will utilize Amazon Robotics Technology.

The center is expected to create 1,000 new, full-time jobs.

“As Wilson County continues to recover from recent tornadoes and the COVID-19 crisis, Amazon’s new 1,000-job facility is a tremendous development for Mt. Juliet. Tennessee has established itself as a logistics hub, and Amazon’s significant investment promises to help Wilson County and Middle Tennessee’s economy rebound," Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement on Friday.

This facility will be Amazon’s second fulfillment center in Tennessee "to use innovative robotics technology."

The company has seventh fulfillment centers in the Tennessee: Charleston, Chattanooga, Lebanon, Memphis, Murfreesboro and Nashville.

“Amazon is one of the world’s leading brands, and we are pleased to see it continue to make such a considerable investment in Tennessee. This $200 million investment in Mt. Juliet, alongside Amazon’s new 5,000-job office hub in Nashville, underscores how integral Middle Tennessee is to Amazon’s operations," Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said in a statement on Friday.

Amazon is also planing to build a massive shipping hub in the 100 Oaks area in Nashville.

“Tennessee is a great state for business and gives us the opportunity to better serve our customers in the region. We are excited about our growth and remain committed to creating a positive economic impact in the region with job opportunities with great pay and industry-leading benefits," Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment said in a statement on Friday.

“On behalf of our elected body, staff and the wonderful citizens of Mt. Juliet, we would like to thank Amazon for choosing Mt. Juliet for their newest location in the great state of Tennessee. We are most appreciative of their confidence and investment in our beautiful city and truly believe they will find Mt. Juliet to be most welcoming," Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty said in a statement on Friday.

