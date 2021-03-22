NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It's as simple as changing out the street lights in Goodlettsville to LED lights.
The project is a little more than 80 percent complete, and will save the city an annual gross of almost $100,000 on its streetlight bill.
In partnership with NES and a professional streetlighting development firm, PATH Company, the city of Goodlettsville has been working on this streetlight conversion project for the past 15 months.
Since installed began at the start of the month, approximately 1,400 new lights have been installed.
The project cost $975,000.
The savings will be worth it for the city.
"We could over a 20-year period save about $1.3 million," Tim Ellis, city manager of Goodlettsville, said. "The first year of the savings will be between 40 and $50,000 and it will go up each year after that. Once it is paid for our cost savings will be about $150,000 per year."
Ellis says the new lights will be a brighter, white, crisper light, however, burn significantly less electricity.
The project is expected to be complete in about two weeks.
