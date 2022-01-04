LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Due to the rise of positive COVID-19 cases, the Lebanon Special School District has decided to close all schools from Wednesday, January 5 to Friday, January 7.
The district will use three Stockpile/Inclement weather days for the closure.
According to a statement from the school district, there will not be any student engagement from home during the closure. All school-based events will also be closed for the rest of the week.
“Due to the overwhelming number of positive COVID-19 cases identified today, we have reached a level which makes us unable to staff our classrooms and buildings,” Lebanon Special School District said in a statement Tuesday. “Based on information gathered throughout the day today, the number of absences for teachers and staff is projected to increase to an insurmountable number tomorrow. While we were able to cover for a higher than normal number of teachers and staff that were out today, our employee clinic has conducted COVID-19 testing for a large number of employees who were ill throughout the day today with almost a 70% positivity rate.”
Lebanon Special School District hopes to have students and staff return to the school promptly like they were able to in August when COVID cases came and went very quickly. They plan to reopen schools on Monday, January 10.
