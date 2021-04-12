WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A manhunt has ended after a shooting suspect was found dead inside his vehicle, according to Lebanon Police.
The search started on Monday morning after police said 36-year-old Shaun Varsos of Nashville reportedly shot and killed two women on Whispering Oaks Drive in Lebanon.
Lebanon officers said the shooting was not random and was domestic-related. Varsos and the victims were reportedly going through court battles, and an order of protection may have been filed in the past against him.
During the incident, police said one of the victims fired back at him. The two women who were killed reportedly called 911 while the shooting was happening.
Lebanon Police said Varsos was not on their radar as a threat to the public.
During the manhunt, Metro Police told Bellevue residents to stay inside their homes. Lebanon Police urged the StoneBridge subdivision to go on lockdown. Metro Nashville also locked down all schools in the area.
A notification went out to all schools to lockdown, which has since been modified to a lockout. This is a precautionary measure related to an ongoing situation in police situation in West Nashville and unrelated to MNPS specifically.— Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) April 12, 2021
Police found Varsos's vehicle in the Metro Nashville area through the use of a rental car GPS. An officer drove up on the suspect's SUV, which had a Florida license plate, on the side of Harpeth Knoll Road in Bellevue.
Metro Police said they believe Varsos, who lived in the Beech Bend Drive, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Metro Police said the SUV would be processed, but investigators found one gun inside the vehicle.
Authorities lifted the school lockdowns around 10 a.m.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with News4 for updates.
