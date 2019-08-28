LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A Lebanon shelter took in nearly 90 cats that were rescued from a home in Southwestern Tennessee.
The Animal Rescue Corps found man seriously ill felines at a sanctuary outside of Jackson. The cats were sick with infections, parasites, dehydration and ulcers. A fish was even removed from the property.
The owner voluntarily surrendered the animals and the cats will be sent to shelters where they will be put up for adoption once they are properly treated.
