Lebanon scrap fire

A large scrap fire in Lebanon created a massive column of black smoke Thursday night that was seen from all across the county. 

The fire took place at a scrap yard on Cainsville Road. Officials said it was mostly tires that were burning.

The Lebanon Fire Department responded to the scene to control the blaze.

