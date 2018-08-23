A large scrap fire in Lebanon created a massive column of black smoke Thursday night that was seen from all across the county.
The fire took place at a scrap yard on Cainsville Road. Officials said it was mostly tires that were burning.
The Lebanon Fire Department responded to the scene to control the blaze.
Lebanon Fire Dept is on scene of a junk yard fire w/tires burning on Cainsville Rd. Black smoke seen across area https://t.co/izDzAQdVqr— Wilson County EMA (@wilsonema) August 24, 2018
We’ve been getting calls about a large plume of dark smoke to our east. It is not a fire within the city limits. The smoke is originating from a fire at a scrap yard on Cainsville Rd near I-40 in Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/QAuLHeG6zP— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) August 23, 2018
