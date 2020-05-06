LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Salons and barber shops are opening up across the state starting today.
Out of 95 counties in Tennessee, 89 of them got the green light to allow barbers, hair and nail salons, and massage businesses to reopen Wednesday.
The reopening of one Lebanon hair salon has a much bigger meaning to it after its original shop was destroyed in the March 3rd tornado.
Mary Sherman, the owner of 'Beautiful You Salon' on Sparta Pike, says they've been booking non-stop appointments for people from all over the state - some clients traveling all the way from Chattanooga to get pampered.
Sherman's salon is now following new guidelines provided by the state that includes an appointment-only client protocol, taking employees and client's temperatures, and wearing a cloth face covering.
Sherman said they are also taking extra steps to ensure everyone's safety by routinely changing out the chemical that keeps their hair utensils disinfected and making sure their clients wash their hands before interacting with them.
Governor Lee said he is working with Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox, and Sullivan counties on their plans to reopen these businesses as well.
