NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two Lebanon residents have been charged after a drug trafficking investigation by the Lebanon Police Department and Wilson County Sheriff's Office that spanned several months.
Officials with the Wilson County Sheriff's Office say the two departments received multiple tips in late 2019 about a heroin and opioid trafficking ring that involved a Lebanon man.
Police identified LaBryan Clemmons as the suspected heroin dealer. They also identified Cecelia Marchell Beasley as Clemmons' "co-conspirator."
Clemmons is on parole for second degree murder and drug charges from 2008. Beasley is also on parole for the same case. Police say she was an accessory after the fact.
Thursday, detectives with Wilson County Sheriff's Office and Lebanon's SWAT team searched Clemmons' residence on Holloway Drive in Lebanon. Beasley was in the house with Clemmons. Detectives also went to Beasley's residence on Atkinson Road.
Between the two homes, police found over 2,000 suspected Xanax pills, 3.5 ounces of suspected MDMA, 24 grams of crack cocaine, a pound of marijuana, a loaded hand gun and about $13,000 in cash.
“We received multiple complaints from residents who suspected drug trafficking at the two residences belonging to Beasley and Clemmons,” Sheriff Robert Bryan said in a press release. “Both of these individuals have a very lengthy history involving dangerous acts of crime. I fully commend the detectives and officers from both agencies who conducted a very thorough investigation.”
Beasley and Clemmons' case will be presented to the Wilson County Grand Jury for indictment.
