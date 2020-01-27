LEBANON, TN (WSMV) – The Lebanon Police Department is looking for a missing/runaway 14-year-old girl.
Police say Victoria Boles was last seen Saturday at around noon. She left her home and got into a cab or silver or white truck with a matching bed cover and step rails. The vehicle has several scratches and a dent in the door. It was last seen on Carthage Highway traveling towards Carthage.
The driver was described as a male about 20 years of age.
Anyone with information should call Lebanon Police at 615-444-2323.
