LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Lebanon Police need your help in finding a 16-year-old boy last seen on Tuesday.
Investigators say Ethan Cole was last seen in Lebanon in a gray 2008 Chevrolet Equinox. He was last seen wearing light gray sweatpants, a white shirt, and blue converse shoes.
Cole is described as 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighing between 130 and 140 pounds, with brown eyes, longer curly brown hair and black-rimmed glasses.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Cole, you're asked to contact the Lebanon Police Department at 337-287-7445, 615-635-9030, or 911. All callers can remain anonymous.
