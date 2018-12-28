A Wilson County grand jury returned indictments Thursday against 18-year-old Christian Chauncey Cain Ballance for first degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.
Ballance, from Lebanon, allegedly shot and killed Cameron Griffith during an attempted armed robbery on December 16. The incident occurred at Discount Tobacco Shop on N. Cumberland Street in Lebanon.
Police are still searching for Ballance. If you have any information on the shooting or Ballance's whereabouts, call Detective Payne at 615-453-4319.
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Ballance's capture.
