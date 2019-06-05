LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Lebanon Police need your help in finding a suspect they say broke into Franklin's Market on Lebanon Road overnight, damaging the store and stealing a bottle of alcohol.
According to Lebanon Police, officers responded to an alarm call around 10:30 p.m. which was then determined to be a break-in. The suspect, as seen on surveillance footage, was seen entering through the ceiling of the store.
Investigators say substantial damage was done to the store. If you have any information that may aid investigators, you're asked to call the Lebanon Police Department at 615-453-4315 or 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.