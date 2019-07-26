Lebanon Police

(WSMV file photo)

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of drug suppliers.

Police say on July 18, three people overdosed on drugs and died. The incident happened in the 500 block of Rollingwood Drive. 

Police are looking for the person/people responsible for supplying or assisting in supplying the drugs that killed the three people. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Eddie Brown at 615-453-4356. 

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

