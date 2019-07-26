LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of drug suppliers.
Police say on July 18, three people overdosed on drugs and died. The incident happened in the 500 block of Rollingwood Drive.
Police are looking for the person/people responsible for supplying or assisting in supplying the drugs that killed the three people.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Eddie Brown at 615-453-4356.
