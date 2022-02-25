LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Police in Lebanon are looking for a man they say ran from officers, resulting in a crash.
Police say Thursday around 4 PM, officers tried to pull over Ladavius Brooks, who was wanted for unknown reasons. Officers tried to pull Brooks over on Leeville Pike near Hartman Drive, but Brooks fled according to officers. Their officers stopped pursuing, but officials say Brooks continued on, hitting another vehicle.
Brooks vehicle flipped over and he ran. Police are still looking for him. The woman in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital where she is still critical, but stable.
