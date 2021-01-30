LEBANON, TENN. (WSMV) - Lebanon Police are investigating a crash they say involves two vehicles and could possibly be deadly.
At this time, Leeville Pike is closed between Tuckers Gap and the Stonebridge subdivision.
Officials are expecting the investigation to take several hours.
Alternate routes include Hartman Drive, Crowell Lane, Highway 109, I-40, or Hickory Ridge Road.
