LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Police have identified the suspect of a burglary on Sunday morning on Winwood Drive.
According to police, the suspect identified as Melton Tribble Jr., 47, of Lebanon, attempted to kick in a door at a home on Winwood Drive and was met by the homeowner.
Police said the suspect fled in a dark color Nissan pickup truck.
Police obtained warrants for Tribble’s arrest on charges of aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery.
Tribble is 6 foot tall and weighs around 215 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is believed to be driving a 2011 Nissan Titan with a license plate with 9V5 as the last three digits.
Police said he has since made threats of violence and is considered armed and dangerous.
If you see the suspect of the suspect’s vehicle, call 911. If you have information about Tribble’s whereabouts, call Lebanon Police at 615-444-2323.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.