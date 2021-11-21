LEBANON, TN (WSMV) – Lebanon Police are working on issuing an AMBER Alert for missing 6-year-old Jocelyn Kennedy Tall.
According to police, Kennedy is 3 ft. 5 in. and 60 lbs. She has curly brown hair and a mole on the left side of her face.
Police suspect that Kennedy’s non-custodial mother Krystal Tall and her grandmother Connie Lovering are involved in Kennedy’s disappearance.
Police believe that the two may be driving a 2010 or newer burgundy 4 door Hyundai SUV with Tennessee or Alabama plates.
According to police, a previous restraining order was issued against Tall.
If you have any information on Kennedy’s whereabouts, please contact police at 615-444-2323. Call 911 if you spot the vehicle described.
