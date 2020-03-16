LEBANON, TN (WSMV) – The Lebanon Police Department has arrested a man recorded on security camera impersonating a police officer conducting traffic stops.
Police received several complaints about someone impersonating a police officer, while wearing a uniform, in a white Dodge pickup with blue lights on the dashboard.
Officers found video evidence while investigating the complaints showing the man conducting traffic stops in the parking lot of a Walmart store.
When police captured 26-year-old Tylr Shawver (correct spelling) of Murfreesboro, he was wearing a uniform and had weapons, a dog in a K9 harness, and other police equipment in his truck.
Lebanon PD charged him with multiple counts of criminal impersonation, prohibited weapons, and unlawful blue lights.
**If you have been stopped by this individual and haven’t already reported it, please contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323, and follow the prompts for Dispatch to report the incident.
