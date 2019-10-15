LEBANON, TN (WSMV) -- Lebanon police are offering a $2,000 reward for any information anyone can provide related to a July overdose that left three dead.
Polce say three young people were found dead due to an apparent overdose in a Lebanon apartment in July of this year.
They are asking for the public's help in identifying the individual who sold or distributed the narcotics to the victims.
Lebanon Police say they have successfully prosecuted two men in separate incidents, and believe that if anyone can provide information regarding the person or people involved in the July deaths, that justice may be served.
Anyone with information can provide the details anonymously, and if that information leads to an arrest, is eligible for that cash reward.
Please call 615-444-2323 and follow the prompts to reach Dispatch. You can also email information to eddieb@lebanontn.org.
