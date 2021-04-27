LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - In Wilson County neighbors are petitioning against the rezoning of land that could jeopardize their family's living.
The rezoning would mean squeezing in apartments, next to single family houses.
The piece of land, recently bought by a development group, could one day have 42 apartment units on 1.9 acres in Lebanon adjacent to 940 South Maple St.
"We immediately banded together and wanted to talk to our city officials and ward representative about what this would mean," Jeremiah Jackson, who lives 70 feet away from this land, told News 4 Nashville.
For Jackson and his wife, it would cause a disruption to the privacy they hoped the house would provide for their 10-month-old baby girl June.
"My wife when she first heard about this news she just broke down and cried," Jackson said. "What they are proposing is two story apartment units which would peer into all of our north facing windows."
The rezoning would have the land go from medium density to high density.
Right now 13 duplexes, three stories high could go in right now with no buffers or a traffic study according to City Counselor for Ward 3, Camille Burdine.
High density would allow for 42 apartment units for rent, that Burdine says developers worked down to with neighbors.
"We don't even have a zone that would accommodate that many apartments onto that little of space which is why they are requesting a (specific plan) zoning, which would allow them to just pretty much create their own plan.
Neighbors expect a final decision to be made at the next city council meeting May 4th that will be in person.
