LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A murder suspect wanted in Lebanon was captured at a Clarksville motel early Sunday morning.
A Wilson County grand jury returned indictments Thursday against 18-year-old Christian Chauncey Cain Ballance for first degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.
Ballance, from Lebanon, allegedly shot and killed Cameron Griffith during an attempted armed robbery on December 16. The incident occurred at Discount Tobacco Shop on N. Cumberland Street in Lebanon.
After several tips from the public about Ballance's whereabouts, Lebanon detectives set up surveillance outside the Gateway Inn & Suites on Holiday Drive and collected enough evidence to obtain a search warrant of the suspect's room.
With help from the Clarksville Police Dept., SWAT teams from both agencies served the warrants and arrested Ballance without incident.
"Chief Mike Justice wishes to extend his appreciation to the Clarksville Police Department for their assistance and hospitality," said LPD spokesperson PJ Hardy. "Also, a special thank you to our own officers and detectives who worked diligently at processing all the leads and assisting in the capture of this wanted murderer."
Three other juveniles were also detained in the incident and are being held for further questioning.
Ballance was booked into the Wilson County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.
