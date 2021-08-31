LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The Lebanon mayor talked about the new flooding sensors and added notifications of flooding will be sent out to city residents.

“Going forward instead of being reactive, I want to be proactive, and I feel like the sensors help us with that,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. “But our downtown situation, it’s a challenge.”

Bell said their new flood warning sensors are doing what they’re supposed to as remnants from Ida move through Middle Tennessee.

After flooding in March, the city invested $10,000 to add three sensors to the city’s main creek to help monitor water levels. Right now, people with the city monitor the sensors and send out notifications of flooding but Bell said he hopes to connect the sensors to the communication system.

+2 Lebanon to implement Phase 1 of flood warning system Mayor Rick Bell released details of Phase 1 of a new flood warning system for the city of Lebanon.

“Luckily today there’s not much water there so we feel like right now we’re in good shape when we come to this event,” Bell said. “But for future events, I don’t know, I want to get to the point where there’s not a committee deciding when to send the word out, the word automatically goes out.”

The city handed out sandbags on Monday in case of a flooding emergency. Because Lebanon’s city square is built over the creek, most of the flooding is on the square and residential areas.

+2 Tennessee National Guard to help Louisiana with recovery from Ida The governor has activated the Tennessee National Guard to help in response to Tropical Storm Ida.

However, the next steps in the flood warning system would be adding more sensors to another creek on the west side of town.