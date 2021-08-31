Sinking Creek

City officials are monitoring Sinking Creek for possible flooding as the remnants of Hurricane Ida move through Middle Tennessee.

 Lebanon Police Department

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The Lebanon mayor talked about the new flooding sensors and added notifications of flooding will be sent out to city residents.

“Going forward instead of being reactive, I want to be proactive, and I feel like the sensors help us with that,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. “But our downtown situation, it’s a challenge.”

Bell said their new flood warning sensors are doing what they’re supposed to as remnants from Ida move through Middle Tennessee.

After flooding in March, the city invested $10,000 to add three sensors to the city’s main creek to help monitor water levels. Right now, people with the city monitor the sensors and send out notifications of flooding but Bell said he hopes to connect the sensors to the communication system.

“Luckily today there’s not much water there so we feel like right now we’re in good shape when we come to this event,” Bell said. “But for future events, I don’t know, I want to get to the point where there’s not a committee deciding when to send the word out, the word automatically goes out.”

The city handed out sandbags on Monday in case of a flooding emergency. Because Lebanon’s city square is built over the creek, most of the flooding is on the square and residential areas.

However, the next steps in the flood warning system would be adding more sensors to another creek on the west side of town.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.