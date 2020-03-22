LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday morning, Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash has issued an order declaring a local State of Emergency for the City of Lebanon in response to COVID-19.
The Mayor issued the order pursuant to special emergency powers granted to local governments pursuant to state law and follows three Executive Orders issued by Governor Bill Lee in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This Order will include:
- Orders that establishments whose primary business is alcohol service or food service (other than pick-up, take-out, delivery, or drive-through service) within the City of Lebanon close for on-site consumption, effective at 12:00 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, and shall remain closed for on-site consumption until the Order is withdrawn;
- Orders all gyms and exercise and fitness facilities within the City of Lebanon close effective at 12:00 a.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020, and shall remain closed until this Order is withdrawn;
- Declares that the City, to the extent possible and provided by law, shall follow CDC guidance as it relates to COVID-19, and specifically authorizes the City Mayor to take reasonably necessary steps to limit person-to-person public access to City offices and facilities and to develop and implement alternative work arrangements and schedules to protect City employees during this pandemic;
- Suspends certain procedures and formalities otherwise required under the Lebanon City Code or Tennessee law pertaining to how the City conducts its operations;
- Encourages all members of the public and businesses to follow and comply with guidance and directives issued by the federal CDC as well as the Tennessee and Wilson County Department of Health; and
- Encourages all members of the public to remain calm, to resist panic purchasing, consider their neighbors who have need, and to look after and help those most at risk to this pandemic to include the elderly and those with suppressed immune systems.
- Prohibits social gatherings of 10 or more people.
Residents are encouraged to follow the information on the city's website and practice the following CDC suggestions:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Cover your cough and sneezing. Don’t cough into your hands.
- Avoid touching your face, eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Practice social distancing. Keep 6 feet between yourself and others.
- Stay home when you are sick and call your physician or the County Health Department at 615/444-5325 or the State Information Hotline: 1-877-857-2945 for guidance.
- Stay home if you come into contact with someone who is sick.
- Clean and disinfect objects (cell phone, computer, etc.) and high touch surfaces.
- Make sure you continue to have adequate supplies, such as medications, if needed.
