LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Authorities are searching for a Lebanon man who may be suffering from dementia.
Police said Sonnie Luster, who lives on South College Street, was reported missing on Thursday.
He was last seen wearing a tan jacket and khaki pants. He typically wears some type of hat.
If you have information about Luster’s whereabouts, contact Lebanon Police at 615-444-2323.
