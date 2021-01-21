WILSON COUNTY MAP

WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A 21-year-old man has died after an overnight car crash on I-40 in Mt. Juliet Wednesday. 

Tennessee Highway Patrol tells us Spencer Boston, of Lebanon, was driving on I-40 Eastbound near mile marker 226 when he lost control of his vehicle. 

Boston's car struck a traffic barrier and began to rotate in the road for 200 feet. 

Troopers say he was ejected and struck a guardrail support. Boston was pronounced dead at the scene. 

