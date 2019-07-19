NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Lebanon Fire Chief, Chris Dowell, reported that one of their firemen was involved in an accident involving a motorcycle, and noted the kind turnout of support from others.
Chief Dowell's post online said Thursday evening an hour after arrival for treatment at Vanderbilt, after the word went out, there were 20 first responders standing watch for him outside.
The Chief's post did not name the firefighter, but did note thanks that he had been contacted by more than a dozen Lebanon Police officers, Bernie Ash, Mayor of Lebanon, as well as Police Chief Mike Justice, and others.
"When working for the city of Lebanon, we may all be in different uniforms, but don't get it twisted... we're on the same team!" Chief Dowell wrote.
The Chief told News4 that dozens of people have reached out to him by phone, in addition to the ones who attended the hospital Thursday.
Chief Dowell told us: "Fireman all over the world, of course, stick together. But I don't think any of them stick together as close as the ones I have at the Lebanon Fire Department."
The firefighter remains hospitalized, and the Chief and the department are waiting for more information regarding his next surgery.
