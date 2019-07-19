NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Lebanon Fire Chief, Chris Dowell, reported that one of their firemen was involved in a car accident, and noted the kind turnout of support from others.
Chief Dowell's post online said Thursday evening an hour after arrival for treatment at Vanderbilt, after the word went out, there were 20 first responders standing watch for him outside.
The Chief's post did not name the firefighter, but did note thanks that he had been contacted by more than a dozen Lebanon Police officers, Bernie Ash, Mayor of Lebanon, as well former Police Chief Mike Justice, and others.
"When working for the city of Lebanon, we may all be in different uniforms, but don't get it twisted... we're on the same team!" Chief Dowell wrote.
We have reached out to the Chief for additional information, and will provide any available updates here.
