LEBANON, TN (WSMV) – Business owners on the Lebanon Square are still cleaning up after the flood from nearly two weeks ago.

The city tells News4 they’re in the middle of creating a better warning system for the next big storm. News4 spoke with Angela Hamby on Wednesday as she was getting ready to reopen her family's store. Charlie’s Shoe Repair has been a staple on the Lebanon Square.

It’s not the first time the store has been flooded.

"We flooded in 2010 and this one's much worse,” Angela Hamby, Owner of Charlie’s Shoe Repair said.

It’s been an exhausting week and a half for Hamby. The work is far from over after the latest flood. Machines, leather, and other supplies are all gone.

"Our bodies just hurt. Our mind is gone. Our body is gone,” Hamby said.

Cleanup is still underway on the square. Now the city is looking at how they can better warn people.

"We had about an hour and a half warning to get people notified about the waters coming toward their businesses and their homes and that's not enough time,” Mayor Rick Bell said.

Right before the flood, Bell said the city was installing water elevation sensors along Sinking Creek. That flows right to the downtown square.

When flood waters hit, the sensors weren't online yet.

“I wish they were done quicker,” Bell said. Bell said they're supposed to be up and running in the next 60 to 90 days. The city has to make sure the sensors are connected to first responders.

"I wish they were purchased quicker honestly, but this is the time they were installed, and it just so happened there was a flood right at that time,” Bell said.

The idea is emergency officials would watch the water levels from a computer as they rise. When they get to a dangerous level, a text message, email, or automatic call would come to your phone.

That's instead of watching a water level marker at the creek. It will potentially let people know of a threat hours ahead of time.

"I think any advanced notice a business owner could get would be good,” Hamby said.

The mayor said part of the installation process for the sensors is to get everyone in one data base so they can warn them.

He also told News4 the city plans on buying sensors for Barton's Creek, which is on the other side of town.