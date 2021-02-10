WHITE HOUSE, TN (WSMV) - Elevate Enrichment Center in Sumner County offers families an alternative way of learning.
The center involves academics and socialization, which is hard to find in schools since the pandemic. Owner, director, and teacher Amanda Humphrey, a school teacher this time a year ago, knew teaching would change during the pandemic.
"I thought why not start a business in a middle of a pandemic and do what I love just teaching and open up source for home school families," Humphrey said with a smile.
Outside of tutoring services for pre-K through high school, the enrichment classes are for elementary and middle school students. Mask is not required, but students receive temperature checks. They must use hand sanitizer at the Elevate Enrichment Center in White House.
Since the school year started, the center has provided uninterrupted learning, giving students hands-on experience parents want for their kids.
"Especially for little (ones), we give hugs, high fives, and we work with lots of hands-on activities, especially in the school system that's hard, here we continue to do what's best for these students. We are careful, but we still want to learn to be a happy, fun place," Humphrey said.
"I just want to make sure my kid stays involved and has friends. It's a good outreach opportunity for them," parent Andrew Andreotta said.
"Kids need to experience each other. They need to experience comradery, teamwork, experience failure in some sense of the word. They are getting all of that here in a loving way."
Since classes started in August, enrollment has grown 158 percent. For two-thirds of the students, this is their first year of homeschooling.
"It really just gave us an opportunity to get kids out of the house," parent Jill Kelly said. "Being around peers is important right now and getting the kids out of the house."
"I know that it is going to be something that continues in the future (with kids wanting to find homeschooling options)," Humphrey said. "We've been very blessed that we stayed healthy. We have a cap, and we are careful. We do a group activity, things you would see in a typical school, but on a smaller scale with safe numbers and that offer that socialization."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.