NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Summer is known as "trauma season" by many first responders, and new numbers from Vanderbilt University Medical Center show trauma injuries in Nashville are up 20 percent from this time last year.
John Pugh describes his nightmare situation, when he was run over by a vehicle in Franklin last month.
"I was lying on the ground, I could not move, I didn't know if I would live or die,” he said.
X-ray images now show where surgeons had to insert a steel rod, after Pugh’s left femur was broken into six pieces.
Pugh also suffered broken ribs, a broken collar bone and a collapsed lung from the accident.
Wes Bryant, a Franklin Fire paramedic, says traumatic injuries typically increase during the summer.
"Summertime is typically our trauma season, so we see an uptick in motor vehicle collisions, particularly motorcycles” Bryant said.
Bryant says with trauma, knowing how to stop life-threatening bleeding is critical.
"It's the difference in life or death — so people that know how to use a tourniquet can make that save very rapidly, they can stop the bleeding very quickly,” he said.
Bryant walked our News4 crew how to use a tourniquet. It’s a simple, quick, and potentially life-saving process.
Pugh, now focused on his recovery, says he's incredibly grateful for the actions of first responders who rushed to save him, and who also gave him peace of mind.
“I don't remember a lot about them because it was so traumatic, but I do remember every one of them kept saying, ‘We got you, we have you. You're going to be OK.’"
These tourniquets are about $20 online and Bryant says you should keep one in your car.
If you find yourself in an emergency situation and you don't have a tourniquet, in this News4 exclusive video, Bryant explains how a handkerchief, your keys, and a hair band can be just as effective to stop bleeding and potentially save a life.
