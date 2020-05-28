FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The pianos at Miller Piano Specialists in Franklin aren't as lonely as they look.
They've gone online, like everything else.
Sherry has gotten use to online technology, having taught lessons online for 20 years. So, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Miller Piano Specialists was ready, offering free piano lessons online.
Sherry says starting young helps. She has played and taught for years, and her lessons are easy, not just for kids.
So, if COVID-19 has you stressed out or lonely, Sherry has 88 new friends for you to meet.
