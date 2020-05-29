NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Commissioner Penny Schwinn tells News4 “robust guidance” about returning to school in the Fall will be announced on Monday.
Schwinn said of reopening, “What we’re hearing is that the majority of our districts are trying to find a way to get back into a building for reopening and we expect that. We just know in some of our more densely populated areas, it might be a slower and more gradual return just to make sure we can do some crowd control and keep things safe.” The Commissioner going on to say, “In the places where it’s just not quite yet safe to go back to physical buildings, we’ll be working very closely with those districts to open up as soon as possible but our goal is to get people back to school and back to work.”
Until that happens, children can continue to learn throughout the summer with the partnership between PBS and the Department of Education.
“There’s some repeat programming that will happen so that students can continue to cycle. There will be some PBS specific programming so programs they have an are developing especially for the summer and then there’s a little bit of new programming that we’re doing with teachers,” said Schwinn.
The Commissioner also offered that in the last two months, the programming has been viewed more than 70,000 times on the department’s YouTube page, broadcasted more than 60,000 minutes of television, created 20 lessons for every grade making a total of 320 lessons.
Schwinn says, “It’s incredible to think about the access that has for families.” She also believes the partnership will continue long after the pandemic is over. Right now they’re planning for the 2020-2021 school year. “Next year, in preparation for whatever that will be, we are doing a lot filming for entire sets of materials that will cover an entire year so districts can really plug and play where they need the video content.”
The Commissioner also recommends the online application “ReadyRosie” for families with young children for 15 minute lessons on literacy and numeracy.
Besides these options, summer camps are starting to open back up after the Governor issued Executive Order 38 for 89 counties.
Adventure Science Center is getting ready to welcome back campers on June 15.
President and CEO Steve Hinkley talked about safety saying, “camper safety and health has always been our primary concern, it’s now a very heightened concern for us.” He says they’ll run the eight weeks of camp at half capacity, limiting the kids inside and only allowing them to visit exhibits when the public isn’t allowed in the building.
They’re also ramping up cleaning procedures. “We’ve already been pretty high up on the learning curve of how to keep a large space very clean seeing about 380,000 people a year, you get very good at that.”
Hinkley went on to say, “We are so eager to deliver our mission. It’s been really hard for us over the course of the last three months now to not have that interaction with guests.”
