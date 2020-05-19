Leaders, politicians and local celebrities celebrate Tennessee class of 2020

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Community leaders, politicians and local celebrities are coming together to celebrate the class of 2020.
The Tennessee Department of Education has created some video messages for this year's graduating class.
There are videos from the following people:
- Governor Bill Lee
- Senator Lamar Alexander
- Senator Marsha Blackburn
- Brian McLaughlin, 2019-20 Tennessee Teacher of the Year
- Dr. LeAndrea Ware, 2019-20 Tennessee Principal of the Year
- Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins
- Josh Turner
- Shawn Johnson and Andrew East
- Ben Jones of the Tennessee Titans
- Filip Forsberg of the Nashville Predators
- Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies
- Tanner Dieterich of the Nashville Soccer Club
All Tennesseans are being encouraged to create their own video and post them to social media with #Classof2020TN.
Commissioner Penny Schwinn said COVID-19 "will not stop us from celebrating our Class of 2020."
"Tennesseans who have come together for this virtual celebration to encourage and congratulate graduates on their accomplishments,” Schwinn said in a statement on Tuesday. “This class has overcome a lot to get here, and we want them to know we are proud of them and their accomplishments.”
To see the compilation videos, click here.
To see the individual videos, click here.
