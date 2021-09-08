NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Public Relations Commission met Wednesday to discuss the eviction crisis. Board members listened to multiple testimonies from representative of various organizations who help with evictions, rental assistance, and affordable housing for both tenants and landlords.
"The purpose was to draw attention, and not only draw attention but to also try to gather information so that we can issue a report that would give light and hopefully some policy recommendations to this eviction crisis," Chairperson Davie Tucker Jr said.
Housing advocates ranging from the court system to non-profit organization discussed how they've been assisting tenants and landlords throughout the pandemic, but have run into some key issues.
"One would be the length of time it takes from when someone is approved for rental assistance to the time that the payment actually happens. That's a problem," Tucker said.
Currently, Metro Action Commission says they have about 6,500 applications for rental assistance. They say the funding they've received has been a game changer for families who've received assistance.
"We're looking at being able to satisfy debts as much as 20-30,000 dollars which includes monies or rents that are passed due plus because we are in a housing crisis, we're also able to pay forward," Lisa McCrady, the spokesperson for Metro Action Commission said.
The lack of affordable housing in Nashville was something each organization mentioned was a problem in the quest to help residents. Chairperson Davie Tucker says affordable housing has been a long-time issue but the pandemic put it in overdrive.
"It used to be when you got displaced from the urban core you moved out to Antioch or Goodlettsville or somewhere and now when you get displaced you having to leave the county basically to find housing and it shouldn't be that way particularly with all of the prosperity here in Nashville," Tucker said.
The next step in this process is to compile all the information they received and create a report.
