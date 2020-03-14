NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A student at LEAD Southeast Middle School has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
The school announced that the student was in school this past week and the Metro Health Department notified LEAD of the diagnosis Saturday morning.
At this time:
- Because of HIPAA law and out of privacy to the student and their family, the school cannot share the student’s name.
- The Metro Health Department is the lead organization responding to this case. A department Epidemiologist is speaking with the student and those closest to them and their family to monitor any potential symptoms. Any person who tests positive is immediately self-isolated under Health Department guidelines until full recovery.
- The Health Department and LEAD are working at-present to identify who at the school was in close proximity of the student while they were in school. The Health Department defines this as within six feet for more than 10 minutes at a time. Individuals who meet this criteria will be notified by the Health Department.
LEAD has announced it will continue deep-cleaning the school as well as all other schools. This includes a deep-cleaning of all surfaces and floors and any places where students, families and staff members gather in schools. The school is also continuing to act under the guidance of the Metro Health Department.
LEAD continues to closely monitor the situation and will provide additional updates should new information become available. Anyone with school-related questions or concerns should call LaVoe Mulgrew, Head of Schools, at lavoe.mulgrew@leadpublicschools.org or 615-604-6550.
Anyone who has specific health concerns should consult their primary care physician.
