Graduation day at lead academy high school in Nashville, where every 18-year-old is headed to college.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It is graduation day at Lead Academy High School in Nashville, where every graduating senior is headed to college. 

It’s an accomplishment students here never dreamed of 10 years ago.

News 4's Terry Bulger spoke with student's at Lead Academy about their accomplishments.

Student Miriam Michel got her invite from Vanderbilt. “When I heard that news that I was going to Vanderbilt I was so excited I couldn’t believe it,  it was just unreal," Michel said. 

Aisha Starling is a star on the basketball court but it’s business she’ll study at Lane college in Jackson.

For many, Lead Academy has been a life-changing school.

Michel dreamed of a university life from across the ocean, never thinking it would happen. "I lived in Saudi Arabia and you couldn’t go to college there, so I would’ve had to go to Egypt,  so my family picked up everyone and we moved across the continent to make it happen here," Michel said.

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

