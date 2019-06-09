(WSMV) - Taylor Farms Illinois, Inc. is recalling 51 pounds of Jarlsberg cheese and bacon quiche products in Tennessee due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.
According to the USDA, the quiche items were produced on June 5, 2019. The 10 oz. individuals plastic containers containing "Jarlsberg & Bacon Quiche" with lot code TFIL156A001 have a label stating to "USE BY: 06/11/19." The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 21794" inside the USDA mark of inspection.
The incorrect bottom package label was discovered on Saturday. Officials say there have not been any confirmed reports of reactions due to the products.
The Jarlsberg cheese and bacon quiche items were also shipped to Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, and West Virginia.
Anyone who may have purchased these products are urged not to eat them and to throw them away or return them.
