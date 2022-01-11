There's a new effort to help Afghan refugees coming to Nashville.
More than 500 families are expected to arrive and most will eventually be eligible for asylum
To get it, they'll need legal representation.
Vanderbilt is working with "Tennessee Justice for our Neighbors" and "Nashville International Center for Empowerment" to recruit attorneys.
Those attorneys will then take on the asylum cases for free.
"It's the right thing to do. These are people who lost everything and are having to start completely over in the United States, so anything that we, as lawyers, can do to help them achieve that stability is important," said Bethany Jackson, the legal director for Tennessee Justice for our Neighbors.
Attorneys wanting to participate don't need to practice immigration law.
Vanderbilt is holding a training seminar on Wednesday.
To register, visit https://tnjfon.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/tnjfon/eventRegistration.jsp?event=66
