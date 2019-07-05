NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The lawyer for a 17-year-old suspect charged in the vehicular homicide of Metro Police Officer John Anderson says prosecutors want his client to be tried as an adult.
The lawyer for Jayona Brown tells News4 that he met with his client Friday morning, and then met with the Assistant District Attorney's Office where he received the State's notice of intent to transfer Brown to adult court.
Brown was scheduled to have a first appearance in court Friday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. but the Davidson County Juvenile Court Clerk's office tells News4 that the hearing was pushed back to a later date. We will know Monday afternoon when that date will be.
Brown's attorney said it might be months before we know for sure if she's tried as an adult.
The decision to try Brown as an adult will ultimately be made by Juvenile Court Judge Sheila D.J. Calloway.
Brown was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after the fiery crash Thursday morning and was treated and released. After her release, she was taken into custody by police and charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness, felony evading arrest, aggravated assault by recklessness, driving on a suspended license and juvenile curfew violation.
