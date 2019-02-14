MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Valentine’s Day is a day of love, but some people are celebrating it in a non-traditional way.
A Murfreesboro law firm is giving away a free divorce.
The Law Office of Scott Kimberly will give away a free divorce to the person who, in the opinion of his office, presents the most convincing story as to why they should receive a free divorce.
Whoever “wins” won’t be charged for legal representation. They will still be responsible for covering court costs and filing fees.
Kimberly said he looks for people who really can’t afford it.
“So many people live in what I call dead marriages,” said Kimberly. “What I saw was an opportunity to help somebody in a position where a divorce was the best option for everyone involved but just couldn’t afford it. Some people had even been turned away from a judge, they tried and just got shot down for it.
“It helps close one of those relationships for somebody and help move them into the next chapter of their life.”
Kimberly extended the deadline until Friday at 5 p.m. to submit your stories.
