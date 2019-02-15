More people are suing a popular restaurant in the Gulch after a salmonella outbreak sickened over 20 customers.
Three additional lawsuits were filed this week against Milk and Honey, bringing the total to four.
In total, the lawsuits seek over $6 million in damages.
Court documents revealed the restaurant served salmonella-tainted food to patrons in August 2018.
So many people got sick that the Metro Nashville Health Department deemed it an outbreak.
An investigation by the health department found a “lack of management oversight” into the preparation of the dish.
