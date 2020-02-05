NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- According to two independent sources, lawsuits will be filed i opposition to a bill signed into law by Governor Lee in the spring of 2019.
The bill provides public funds to parents who un-enroll their children from public school districts, averaging $7,300 in public funds for private school, or other educational services. The annual reimbursements would come in the form of debit cards, pait for with tax dollars.
The lawsuits will be filed in Davidson county, by Metro Nashville schools, and Shelby county as well.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper will be at a special called school board meeting at 11:30 Thursday morning to discuss the lawsuits.
